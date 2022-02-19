Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

