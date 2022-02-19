Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,407 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,030,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,308,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,226,000 after buying an additional 144,464 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $139.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

