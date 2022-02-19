Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $22.21 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,075 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

