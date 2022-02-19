Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 151,366 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,366 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.95% of Waste Connections worth $313,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after acquiring an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

