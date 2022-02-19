Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,474 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Medical Properties Trust worth $24,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

