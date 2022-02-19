Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NYSE EIX opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

