Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,759 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,206 shares of company stock worth $1,545,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.