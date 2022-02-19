Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON opened at $182.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.39 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.