TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 19,351 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $177.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

