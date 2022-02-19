TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

