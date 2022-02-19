TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,543,518 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $176,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

