Laurion Capital Management LP Has $346,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,371 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $44,306,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of AJG opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.84 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

