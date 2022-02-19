Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $1.83 on Major Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00004566 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $132.38 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00106099 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

