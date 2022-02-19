Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209,101.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $209,101.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.07 or 0.06838877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,880.15 or 0.99718059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00049656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

