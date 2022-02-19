First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Shares of FRC traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.59. 1,020,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $162.10 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,500,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

