Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,213,666 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Humana by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,758,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

HUM stock opened at $421.75 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

