Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.88 Million Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

