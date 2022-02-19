ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. ArcelorMittal comprises 2.2% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 2.73% of ArcelorMittal worth $810,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

