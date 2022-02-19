Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,190 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

