Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,448 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OEC stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.