GQG Partners LLC Sells 526,308 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GQG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526,308 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $560,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $569.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $646.85 and a 200-day moving average of $619.66. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

