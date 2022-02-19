GQG Partners LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,673 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

NYSE:LHX opened at $217.62 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

