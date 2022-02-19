CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,181 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT comprises 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of CareTrust REIT worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CTRE stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 143.25%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.