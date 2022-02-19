12,102 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Assurant by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE AIZ opened at $165.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.
Assurant Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
