Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $2.07 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,730 shares of company stock worth $4,155,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

