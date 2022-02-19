Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.19 billion-$13.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.25 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,619,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

