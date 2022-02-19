Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 89,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 356,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 607,451 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,425,000 after acquiring an additional 418,600 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of IGT opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.11. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

