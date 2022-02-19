102,647 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $5,655,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $55,288,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Clarivate by 48.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 527,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Clarivate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

