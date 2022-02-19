Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NYSE PNR opened at $57.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 74.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.