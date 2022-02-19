Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97 to $2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion to $2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.170 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.62.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

