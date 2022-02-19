Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $395.36

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 395.36 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 396.40 ($5.36). Marshall Motor shares last traded at GBX 396.40 ($5.36), with a volume of 15,358 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £309.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 395.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 311.44.
About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)
