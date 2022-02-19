Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $395.36

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 395.36 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 396.40 ($5.36). Marshall Motor shares last traded at GBX 396.40 ($5.36), with a volume of 15,358 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £309.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 395.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 311.44.

About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

