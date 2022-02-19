Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $60.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $86.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

