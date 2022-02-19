Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 52,440 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$34.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.79.
About Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM)
