GQG Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14,978.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,667 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $165,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.2% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.6% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

