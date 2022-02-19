GQG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

