SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($6.10). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($6.10), with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 451 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.35. The firm has a market cap of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.
About SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)
