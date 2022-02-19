Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.68

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.68 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 30.45 ($0.41). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 217,806 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £47.02 million and a P/E ratio of -18.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.61.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

