DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.00

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.00 and traded as low as $15.00. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 306,641 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
