Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Update

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,850,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 34,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $29.63. 13,068,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,150,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.