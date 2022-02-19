Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $443,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 233,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.56. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

