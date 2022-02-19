Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) Short Interest Update

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:NOVV remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVV. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

