Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,047 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 225.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 410.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.