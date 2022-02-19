Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 69,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,091,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,115,000 after buying an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,548,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,725,000 after buying an additional 1,540,402 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

