Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 602,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after buying an additional 1,380,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,170,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

