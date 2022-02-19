People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 209.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,830 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.76 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.