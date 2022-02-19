$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. 465,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,525. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $126.42 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

