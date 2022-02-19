$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.73 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $25.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.81. 1,502,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,683. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

