Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $49.61 Million Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $49,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $70,813,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,811,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,599,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 153.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 896,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

