Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $150.74 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

