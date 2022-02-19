Two Sigma Investments LP Has $41.61 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 562.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $41,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $86.52 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

